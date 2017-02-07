BRENTWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- TRI Pointe Homes Northern California is set to unveil one of its newest communities in Brentwood -- Wynstone at Barrington. The model grand opening event is set for February 11th and festivities are planned from noon to 3 p.m. as homebuyers are invited to tour four exquisitely one- and two-story decorated models.

"We are looking forward to our Wynstone celebration," said Susan Cleary, TRI Pointe Homes Marketing Manager. "TRI Pointe Homes is working to build homes that are energy, water and earth and health smart and our event will give attendees the chance to see how they can welcome LivingSmart® into their lifestyle."

Cleary said that the day will include a SunPower® demonstration of TRI Pointe Homes' EnergySmart model that harvests solar energy; a WaterSmart presentation by Perez Nursery that will offer tips on water-wise gardening and drought-tolerant plants; an EarthSmart demo by the City of Brentwood on curbside recycling, household waste and water conservation; and Trader Joes will host the HealthSmart display offering tips on healthy eating and organic foods.

"There are so many wonderful things that are happening at TRI Pointe Homes, LivingSmart® is just one example. Just as exciting are the extraordinary residences at Wynstone at Barrington," Cleary said, adding, "we know these homes will be a welcome addition to the community."

Situated in the East Bay community of Brentwood, TRI Pointe Homes' Barrington is the ideal setting for the distinguished single family residences of Wynstone where residents will enjoy the peace, quiet and privacy of this tucked-away location.

Wynstone at Barrington features five impressive plans, including one- and two-story detached homes in approximately 2,105 to 3,496 square feet. Homebuyers will have the option of 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths, so there is plenty of variety to suit any family dynamic.

And the spacious great room is exactly where family, friends and neighbors will want to gather for Sunday brunches, movie nights or an evening of entertainment. The gourmet island kitchens feature convenient walk-in pantries, while the downstairs living suite offers a place for slumber parties, overnight guests or a home office. Pricing is anticipated to start in the mid-$500,000s.

Wynstone joins three other exclusive Barrington communities: Berkshire features one- and two-story designs range from approximately 2,142 to 2,961 square feet, including three to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half baths; Hawthorne showcases luxury and spaciousness with generous one- and two-story floor plans, including four to five bedrooms and two and one-half to four and one-half baths; and Marquette is Barrington's crowning achievement, with living spaces spanning up to 3,965 square feet with such upscale amenities as Bertazzoni kitchen appliances, Bosch® dishwasher and SunPower® Solar panel system.

Making Barrington as attainable as possible for today's families, the community has no homeowners' association dues, and TRI Pointe Homes' affiliated mortgage broker TRI Pointe Connect is offering all types of financing at great interest rates. Impressive residences that are half the price of comparable homes in the Tri Valley area are just the beginning of the attractions that make Barrington the sweet spot of Brentwood.

To start LivingSmart® for yourself and discover all the great things happening at the Wynstone Model Grand Opening, exit John Marsh Heritage Hwy / Vasco Rd. and travel east. Turn left on Brentwood Blvd., right on Sand Creek Rd., right on Garin Pkwy, right again on Bloomington Lane and follow the signs to the sales gallery. From 580 take Vasco Road North, turn right on Walnut Blvd., right on Balfour, left on Garin Pkwy., left on Bloomington Lane and follow the signs. The Sales Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For addition information call (925) 420-0088 or visit www.tripointehomes.com/northern-california.

In addition to Barrington, TRI Pointe's communities are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties including: Ventana in Tracy; Sundance in Mountain House; Redstone in Vacaville; Blackstone at the Cannery in Hayward; Cadence, Linear and Symmetry at Alameda Landing in Alameda; and Parasol in Fremont. For a complete listing of TRI Pointe Homes locations, visit www.tripointehomes.com/northern-california

With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation.

Contact:

Fran Bangert

Kovach Marketing

714-335-9646

Email Contact



