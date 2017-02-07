Frontier Pharma: Melanoma Therapeutics - Diagnosis, Prognosis & Treatment Strategies Currently Available - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Frontier Pharma: Melanoma Therapeutics - Cytokine and Multiple Targeted Small Molecules and mAbs Dominate Pipeline and First-in-Class Innovation" drug pipelines to their offering.

Melanoma is a type of cancer that begins in the melanocytes, often in moles or other pigmented tissues. It most commonly affects the skin, as cutaneous melanoma; however it can also affect other pigmented tissues, such as the eye or intestines, as extracutaneous melanoma. It is the deadliest form of skin cancer and remains one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant human cancers.

Global prevalence of the disease has risen significantly in the past several decades, primarily due to an increase in exposure to UV light and/or sunlight. This has resulted in an increase in developmental interest with regard to improving disease management, particularly in the advanced metastatic setting.

The emergence over the past decade of novel targeted therapies and therapies that manipulate the immune response has improved treatment options for patients. These new drug classes have been highly commercially successful with blockbuster products that are now well established within the treatment algorithm.

In spite of these developments, there are still significant unmet needs for both cutaneous and extracutaneous melanoma, and the rationale for investment in first-in-class innovation remains strong. First-in-class products account for a considerable proportion of the melanoma pipeline, which is substantially larger than the current market.

Key Questions Answered:



What is the pathophysiology of melanoma?

How has the emergence of new drug classes in the past decade impacted the treatment algorithm?

What are the most significant unmet needs within the market?

Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent within the pipeline?



Which first-in-class targets are most promising?



How does the ratio of first-in-class targets to first-in-class products differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

Do melanoma products attract high deal values?

Which molecule types and molecular targets dominate the deals landscape?



Which first-in-class pipeline products have no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents



2 Executive Summary



3 The Case for Innovation in the Melanoma Market



4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape



5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation



6 Signaling Network and Innovation Alignment



7 First-in-Class Target Evaluation



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations



9 Appendix



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/54cqpw/frontier_pharma

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716