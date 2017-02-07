Next Generation Payment Technology Market - Increase in Innovation of Emerging Payment Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The pursuit of safe, convenient, uncomplicated and secure ecosystem where there are no failed payment transactions, identity fraud, redundant payment process, latency in transactions and threat to digital assets has given the much needed impetus to payment technology market globally. This alternative to conventional payment processes & methods such as making payment with cash, bank account NEFT/RTGS transfer, and using magnetic stripe credit/debit cards, has emerged as an ideal solution for ensuring security, reliability, and authenticity of transactions by deploying latest payment technology solutions or integrating payment technology hardware/software with existing systems.

The report includes market sizing & estimation by technology types, by applications, and by geographical locations. The changing scenario of the threats and risks witnessed by the people and organizations from various verticals & sectors resulted in the addition of a detailed chapter on the market dynamics that includes key driving, challenging and restraining forces, major inhibitors of the market, along with opportunities for growth and expansion in the global next generation payment technology market through the forecast period.

Furthermore, having identified the potential for rapid developments in the form of product launches, partnerships & collaborations, business expansions, mergers & acquisitions and patents among other strategies, the report has included a separate section on the detailed competitive landscape of the market. With the increase in innovation of emerging payment technology and new hardware/software payment products being conceptualized in the market, the investment and funding landscape of the industry has also been mapped in the report which help in providing a clear picture of the current scenario as well as future potential for the market.

Companies Mentioned:



2Checkout

Adyen

Alipay

Apple

Cayan LLC

Citrus

Dwolla

Equinox

First Data Corporation

Gemalto

Google

Ingenico

MFS Africa

MasterCard

NEC

Noire

Oberthur

PAX Technology

PayPal

Payfort

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Scope and Methodology



2 Industry Analysis



3 Market Dynamics



4 Competitive Landscape



5 Industry Attractiveness



6 Next Generation Payment Technology by Technology Type



7 Payment Technology Market by Platform Type



8 Payment Technology Market by Application



9 Payment Technology Market by Security Architecture



10 Next Generation Payment Technology Market by Geography



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



