Medical Ceramics - A Global Market Overview - Growing Awareness on Dental Care & Oral Hygiene Combined with Growth in Urban Disposable Income Propels the Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Ceramics - A Global Market Overview" report to their offering.

Dental Implants represent the largest application area for Medical Ceramics globally, demand for which is forecast to be US$4.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$6.2 billion by 2022 to reflect the fastest CAGR of 6.7% between 2017 and 2022.

Ceramics constitute a family of materials that are produced by firing non-metallic materials at high temperatures. Two of the most common materials that can be utilized for manufacturing ceramics include alumina and zirconia. These can be fabricated in such a way as to increase their biocompatibility, following which they are called medical ceramics or bioceramics and find application in the medical industry. These materials are extensively employed in surgical implants, prosthetics and a number of medical tools and devices.

The worldwide market for Medical Ceramics has been categorized into five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. The regional markets further analyzed for 13 independent countries across North America - The United States and Canada; Europe - France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan and South Korea; Latin America - Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The market for medical ceramics is analyzed in terms of value in USD for each region by key country, ceramic type and key applications.

This global report analyzes the key applications of medical ceramics including Dental Implants, Implantable Electronic Devices, Orthopedic Implants, Surgical & Diagnostic Instruments and Other. The global markets for the above-mentioned applications are analyzed in terms of value in USD for 2014-2022 analysis period.

Companies Mentioned:

APC International, Ltd.

AVX Corporation

Advanced Industrial Ceramics

Advanced Monolythic Ceramics, Inc. ( United States )

) Barat Ceramics GmbH

Bce Special Ceramics GmbH ( Germany )

) Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.

Ceramtec GmbH

Ceraroot S.L

Coorstek Advanced Materials Crewe Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Coorstek KK ( Japan )

) Coorstek Medical LLC

Coorstek, Inc.

Dental Direkt GmbH ( Germany )

) Dentsply Sirona

Depuy Synthes, Inc.

Doxa AB

Exxelia Temex

Ferro-Ceramic Grinding, Inc.

Friatec Aktiengesellschaft

Hybrid Laser Tech Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Innovnano - Materiais Avancados, S.A ( Portugal )

) Institut Straumann AG

International Ceramic Engineering

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

JRI Orthopaedics ( United Kingdom )

) (30+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Medical Ceramics Application - A Market Snapshot

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Global Players

5. Key Business Trends

6. Global Market Review

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7ffcj/medical_ceramics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716