Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma - Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2017-2027 - Up to Date Information from Patient Registries, Clinical Trials & Epidemiology Studies - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (NHL) are a diverse group of blood cancers that develop from lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell). As the name suggests, they include all lymphomas except Hodgkin's lymphoma. There are about 35 different subtypes of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas. These are divided into two groups; aggressive (fast growing) and indolent (slow growing). NHL is also characterized by the cell type predominantly affected: either B cells or T cells.

This report provides the current incident population for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma across 18 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, China, Turkey, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

This report is built using data and information sourced from the proprietary patient segmentation database. To generate accurate patient population estimates, the database utilities a combination of several world class sources that deliver the most up to date information from patient registries, clinical trials and epidemiology studies. All of the sources used to generate the data and analysis have been identified in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line incidence for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

10. Features of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma patients

11. B-cell lymphomas

12. T-Cell Lymphoma

13. Abbreviations used in the report

14. Patient-Based Offering

15. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

16. References

17. Appendix

