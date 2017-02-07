TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada on Wednesday.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: Junction Gallery 213 Sterling Road Toronto, Ontario
