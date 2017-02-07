TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada on Wednesday.

DATE: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: Junction Gallery 213 Sterling Road Toronto, Ontario

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



