BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Aberdeen Group announces the release of a major update to their technology installation information. The update includes installation data on 20 million software, services and hardware products. This release enables a significant leap forward in the accuracy of Aberdeen's data models and ability to provide customers with actionable intelligence on which accounts to target and how to engage them.

"We're very excited to provide our customers with a whole new level of targeting information based on the combination of our proprietary analytics, and our new technology installation information," said Aberdeen CEO Gary Skidmore. "Originating and curating this data, along with our already vast data set, gives us the kind of precision to be able to provide our customers insights that nobody else can."

The data on what technology products companies currently own provides Aberdeen Group's data models with thousands of technology and business-centric variables, with the cornerstone being data on what technologies companies have adopted and installed across their enterprise and site locations.

"This enhanced data provides an entirely new level of precision," said Aberdeen Chief Data Officer Charlie Allieri. "This is the data that matters most to our customers. This new technology ownership data gives us the right information to fuel analytic models that provide deeper insights and marketing power."

The influx of improved data makes more than 100 Aberdeen analytic models considerably more accurate, enriches the entire Aberdeen technology data set and gives customers a deeper view of the market.

Aberdeen is delivering this new information through Lead Essentials, its flagship SaaS platform.

Lead Essentials is the B2B industry's first application that combines account data and content in one platform. Aberdeen Group designed Lead Essentials to help sales and marketing professionals efficiently find active, in-market buyers looking for specific technology products, and engage them with relevant content trending within their category.

In addition to more complete data and more accurate modeling, this new release of install data also means that Aberdeen will be able to provide an enhanced level of targeting for content aligned with tech installation trends found within the data.

"Our enhanced data set creates a whole ecosystem of data and content," said Allieri. "For example, if our data analysts see a surge in installations of a particular type of technology at a certain company or category, they can create content about the best practices surrounding that technology. This represents a strategic change that lets us leverage all data points and business knowledge to provide more powerful marketing."

Current customers will begin to receive and use these data enhancements through their normal update processes.

For new customers seeking to sample this unique data, it is now available immediately on Aberdeen's new free Chrome browser extension, Lead Essentials Lite.

For more information, go to aberdeenservices.com or contact Aberdeen Group at http://aberdeenservices.com/contact.

Aberdeen Group is the leader in account data and content for the technology industry, helping companies get to success faster by supplying timely information on the best accounts that are actively in-market, along with related trending content that is guaranteed to accelerate buyer engagement.