by Carl Johannes Muth.

Cold winters, sauna and good heavy metals bands have been widely used terms to describe the north European country. Solar power, however, has not been on that list. Yet, after years of stagnation, PV deployment in Finland has increased over the last two years. According to the latest PV Barometer released by EurObserv'ER, Finland's total PV capacity rose from 11.2 to 14.7 MW in 2015. This is still a small fraction compared to Germany; nevertheless the growth represents an increase of 33% within one year.

Like other countries in the world, Finland actually has been using solar power for quite a long while. In 1996 the domestic retail conglomerate Kesko installed its first-ever commercial-use solar power plant in the southern Finnish city of Tampere. Unfortunately this small-scale PV rooftop system and a few panels installed on summer cottages to catch the sun of the long midsummer days were the extent of Finnish solar power for almost twenty years. Considered too expensive with a short period of use per year, it had simply not been taken seriously in Finland and most other Nordic nations.

The Finnish feed-in tariff system does not apply to electricity generated from solar PV. However, several forms of investment subsidy for renewable energy projects including solar power are now provided by the Finnish state. For instance, the so-called "energy aid" provides grants for renewable energy production facilities and research projects related to it. The program is available for companies, municipalities and communities. Up to 30% of the project's overall costs can be covered, increasing to 40% if the project includes the use of new technology. Farms, housing corporations, residential properties and construction properties are excluded from the support. Instead individual tax payers can utilize special tax breaks which remunerate 45% of the labour part ...

