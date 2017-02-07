The Foodlife Group Executive Team Strengthened

ZWOLLE, Netherlands, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the build-up of JFPT (Jansen Food Processing Technology) passing the honours over to foodlife group, furthering steps have been initiated in continuing building the striking power and backbone of food life.

It was clear to the share-holders of JFPT that strengthening the organization was key for further growing the success and transforming JFPT to food life.

Mr. Patrick Jansen, share-holder of JFPT, now foodlife group quotes: in order to be able and keep on implementing and effectively building systems according the foodlife vision connected to a higher level of hygienic approach, a higher level of automation both on plant as control levels, communication with ERP-systems and more importantly bringing the bright ideas and technologies in industrial automation (like vision and robotics) from the high-tech industry to the food-industry, it became clear to me that foodlife needed a seasoned CEO who would be too truly able translating the foodlife vision. The foodlife vision is more than clear. My personal strength and added value as CCO of foodlife is in Sales and Innovation. I welcome Mr. Martin F. Wieffering as CEO of foodlife group. I am confident that he will further the foodlife vision in our Industry.

Mr. ing. Martin F. Wieffering MBA, now CEO of foodlife group quotes: it is with great pride I have accepted the appointment as CEO of foodlife group. Rarely one encounters people like Mr. Patrick Jansen: he has a clear vision on the foodlife group market space, is down to earth and has a clear view on innovation through truly pushing boundaries of current technologies in the foodlife marketspace. I am more than convinced that foodlife group has all the ingredients in house to truly be of added value to any food-manufacturer in the Industry. Historically foodlife group is focussing on the Salad and vegetables arena, already at this moment foodlife is surveying the meat arena; as many current partners/ clients of foodlife operate in this area.

