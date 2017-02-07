sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,902 Euro		-0,202
-2,00 %
WKN: A1JYNN ISIN: GB00B4VLR192 Ticker-Symbol: E65A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENSCO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,549
9,658
17:54
9,579
9,628
17:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENSCO PLC
ENSCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENSCO PLC9,902-2,00 %