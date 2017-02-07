Technavio market research analysts forecast the English language learning market in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)to grow at a CAGR of more than 22% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the English language learning market in the gulf cooperation council (GCC) from 2017-2021.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the English language learning market in GCCfor 2017-2021. The report also lists individual learners and institutional learners as the two major end-user segments, of which the individual learners segment accounted for close to 75% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio educationanalysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the English language learning market in the GCC:

Many online language learning websites, tools, and content providing vendors have emerged in the market. These vendors offer English Language Learners programs through various online media. Players such as Eton Institute and Rosetta Stone offer English language learning programs through the online medium. These programs are available in the form of employee training programs, higher education, and degree-oriented courses.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education research, "Language learning, especially English, is given significant importance in this region. Online platforms that deliver language learning have been widely adopted as they offer better flexibility and accessibility to students, employees and even teachers."

Language is an inherent challenge in integrating the labor market in non-English speaking regions, from an efficiency and resource management perspective. Since English has emerged as the preferred language for doing business across the globe; the English language learning programs are in great demand in these regions.

Multinational corporations are recruiting employees from around the globe and bringing multi-lingual employees on board. This helps organizations to achieve business development, improve customer service, and accelerate sales. Language learning also helps them collaborate with foreign clients while fostering stronger relationships, especially with large corporations.

"Organizations are keen to provide language learning training so that employees are well-versed with industry-specific terminologies. These kinds of trainings are now provided in an online manner, thus creating a greater demand for online language learning," says Jhansi.

Increase in affordability

The hike in oil prices in the last decade has led to higher incomes, and hence better purchasing power of the population in the GCC countries. Increased disposable income has resulted in a rise in educational spend. An increasing number of parents seek to equip their children with knowledge of English language apart from receiving education via an environment of advanced technology and tools.

This has led to an increase in the schools providing English language learning classes either as a part of core curriculum or as an additional subject. English language classes are offered in the traditional offline mode as well as through online methods. This factor is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

