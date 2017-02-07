Regulatory News:

Lagardère Travel Retail announces the completion today of the disposal of all its remaining Distribution activities through the sale of its French distribution holding Lagardère Services Distribution SAS to Gavin Susman's Adriatic Media Investors LLC

Lagardère Travel Retail is now a true pure player in Travel Retail.

The deconsolidation will take place as of February 1, 2017.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

It is structured around four business lines: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage; Sports and Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

