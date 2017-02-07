UK Air Traffic Control Provider NATS Selects Rohde & Schwarz for Second Voice System

MUNICH, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NATS has selected the R&SVCS-4G IP-based voice communications system from Rohde&Schwarz as its second voice system for its air traffic control (ATC) communications in UK airspace. Within the framework of the Single European Sky (SES) initiative, NATS will modernize its entire air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure over the next few years. Tim Bullock, Director Supply Chain Management at NATS, explains: "NATS controls more than 2.4 million flights every year. Our systems must be both flexible and able to handle heavy workloads in order to ensure efficient operations for airlines and passengers alike. We have found in Rohde&Schwarz an innovative and reliable partner. We welcome them to the collaborative team of suppliers joining us on our ATM transformation journey towards SESAR deployment."

Rohde&Schwarz will begin the implementation of the second voice system in 2017. It will provide enhanced resilience for voice based radio communications in UK airspace. The air traffic control centers in Swanwick and Prestwick as well as the NATS corporate and technical centre in Whiteley will all be equipped in a phased deployment that will be completed by 2020. The order includes the delivery, implementation and through-life support of more than 450 R&SVCS-4G controller working positions (CWP). Up to 1700 radios and various ground-ground lines will be connected to the system.

As airspace becomes more crowded, there is an increased demand for flexible, load-based reallocation of resources while ensuring efficient and sustainable air traffic control in line with the highest safety standards. Rohde & Schwarz meets this challenge with the fully VoIP-based R&S VCS-4G featuring a distributed, redundant architecture.

More information: http://www.press.rohde-schwarz.com