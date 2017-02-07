The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Medivir AB (Medivir) held on February 2, 2017, approved an extra distribution for existing shareholders. Eligible shareholders are offered to redeem one (1) share for every four (4) shares held. The redemption price is SEK 129.00 per share. The Ex-date is February 8, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Medivir (MVIR).



