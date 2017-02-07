sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.02.2017 | 18:00
PR Newswire

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 7

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 7 February 2017, it purchased for holding in treasury 25,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 239p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,085,406 ordinary shares held in treasury and 83,428,716 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 87,514,122.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

7 February 2017


