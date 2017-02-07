SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - As part of its By The Numbers HR analytics series, eQuest today announced its latest statistics regarding which job boards generated the highest mobile candidate response rate growth year over year for 2016.

eQuest saw a staggering 63% overall growth in candidate mobile responses in 2016. Listed below are the top 10 boards with the highest mobile response growth per post. The study was based on over 500 career sites during the period January through December 2016; with a minimum of 500 posts per board and 2,000 candidate responses being studied. The list is in order by highest mobile increase.

#1 - Naukri - 122% increase in mobile response.

#2 - LinkedIn - 119% increase in mobile response.

#3 - Caterer Global - 115% increase in mobile response.

#4 - Beyond - 106% increase in mobile response.

#5 - Reed - 53% increase in mobile response.

#6 - Monster India - 46% increase in mobile response.

#7 - Indeed - 44% increase in mobile response.

#8 - eFinancial Careers - 41% increase in mobile response.

#9 - CareerBuilder - 41% increase in mobile response.

#10 - Seek - 36% increase in mobile response.

