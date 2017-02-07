Maritime VSAT Market to Grow at 13.74% CAGR During 2017-2021

PUNE, India, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2017 maritime VSAT market report considers the revenue generated from satellite communication providers and operators for offering connectivity services across frequency bands such as Ka and Ku bands, L-band, C-band, and high-throughput satellite (HTS) to oil and gas companies, government organizations, and vessel operators.

The analysts forecast global maritime VSAT market to grow at a CAGR of 13.74% during the period 2017-2021. VSAT services help in maritime surveillance, commodity tracking, identifying illegal fishing, improving maritime domain awareness (MDA), search and rescue operations, and anti-piracy. The major customers for this market are government agencies and commercial markets such as oil and gas companies. Protected patents and technology help companies in this market to enhance the reliability of communications. The adoption of maritime VSAT equipment among marine vehicles is rising rapidly.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the maritime VSAT market is increased use of satellite-based EO in maritime surveillance. Earth observation (EO) providers have entered maritime surveillance to leverage their high revenue potential. EO satellites and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instruments are predominantly used in maritime surveillance. Satellites such as TerraSAR-X and RADARSAT-2 provide images for maritime surveillance and cover the entire surface of the Earth.

The global maritime VSAT market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of prominent and established vendors across the globe. These vendors increasingly focus on cost-effective and high-quality products and solutions and optimize the product development processes to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment. Furthermore, these vendors increasingly compete against each other based on factors such as the cost of satellites, technological advancements, lightweight platforms, reliability, and market share.

According to the Global Maritime VSAT Market 2017-2021 report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of satellite communication to monitor oil and gas rigs. The transportation of oil and gas through pipelines requires 24/7 surveillance and monitoring due to the high risk and financial loss associated with its leakage. Therefore, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems are used for remote surveillance, monitoring, and maintenance of these pipelines.

Key players in the global maritime VSAT market are Harris CapRock, Hughes Network Systems, Inmarsat, KVH Industries, ViaSat, and VT iDirect. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Comtech Telecommunications, Emerging Markets Communications, OmniAccess, Raytheon, SageNet, SpeedCast, and Telespazi.

The report, Global Maritime VSAT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

