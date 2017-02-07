Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share

capital Total number of voting rights January 31, 2017 267,364,965 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,364,965 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 265,977,837

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at October 31, 2016 267,184,349 Exercise of stock options 57,929 Total number of shares as at November 30, 2016 267,242,278 Exercise of stock options 85,096 Total number of shares as at December 31, 2016 267,327,374 Exercise of stock options 37,591 Total number of shares as at January 31, 2017 267,364,965

Key financial dates

2016 annual results: February 9, 2017

"Quiet period" 1 starts January 9, 2017

"Quiet period" starts January 9, 2017 2017 first-quarter results: May 10, 2017

"Quiet period" 1 starts April 10, 2017

"Quiet period" starts April 10, 2017 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2017

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on a nearly 10-year CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) approach that involves all employees, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings--including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use--and acquisitions. Legrand reported sales of more than €4.8 billion in 2015. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, DJSI World, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120-Europe 120-France 20 and World 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.

(ISIN code FR0010307819) http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005715/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

François Poisson, Tel: +33 (1) 49 72 53 53

francois.poisson@legrand.fr

or

Press Relations

Publicis Consultants

Robert Amady/Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 31 +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34

Mob: +33 (0)6 72 63 08 91 +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14

robert.amady@consultants.publicis.fr

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr