Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the aluminum market for the packaging industryfocuses on increasing the global footprint and investing in sustainable techniques to reduce operational and shipping costs and strengthen the financial position of the manufacturers. Companies focus on expanding their business in developing economies by setting up new manufacturing plants and production units. The aluminum market is expected to benefit from the need to make packaging more convenient and environment-friendly, thus resulting in the shift from plastic packaging to aluminum packaging.

"The need for convenient packaging, durability, longer shelf life and freshness of products will boost the growth of the market. Vendors in the market are investing heavily in R&D to make innovative packaging products and to increase the product life cycle," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead metals and minerals analyst from Technavio.

Alcoa

Alcoa engineers and provides innovative lightweight metals such as aluminum, titanium, and nickel. Its products are used in automobiles, aircraft, packaging, building and construction, commercial transportation, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. Alcoa provides aluminum sheets and foils for a range of packaging applications such as for food and beverage containers. Its products are used to deliver convenience, freshness, and security to foods and beverages

GARMCO

GARMCO is involved in rolling, cutting, and fabricating of aluminum for high-quality aluminum flat-rolled products. It operates through a network of 16 subsidiaries and affiliate companies located in Asia, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and the US. The company produces high-quality aluminum flat-rolled products that include coils and sheets of different sizes, alloys, and tempers.

Hindalco

Hindalco is an integrated aluminum manufacturer. The company has bauxite mines and involves in the refining of alumina. It also engages in the smelting of alumina into aluminum, and in the production of semi-fabricated rolled and extruded products. Its product offerings include aluminum ingots, rolled flat steel, and steel rods products. Hindalco through its aluminum business category provides aluminum packing foils and packaging products.

Norsk Hydro

Norsk Hydro is an integrated aluminum company that offers alumina and aluminum products. It provides aluminum products to building, automotive, packaging, lithographic, and transportation industries. Norsk Hydro provides foil and strip for packaging activities as well as strip and sheet for litho. It provides aluminum foils as thin as 6 micrometers that are used for food and pharmaceutical packaging

RUSAL

RUSAL undertakes the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company's aluminum business segment provides aluminum foils and packaging solutions. It produces different types of aluminum foil packaging products that are used for flexible packaging, alloy straps, and other diverse activities. Its foil products are used for application in the pharmaceuticals, food, construction, perfume, tobacco, and cosmetics industries.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

