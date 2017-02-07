

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Someone has stolen Tom Brady's white No. 12 jersey. The same jersey that the greatest quarterback of all-time wore on Sunday while leading his New England Patriots to the greatest comeback in NFL history.



According to Brady, he put the jersey in his bag and went to the locker room, but, when he returned the jersey was gone.



On Monday morning, Brady confirmed to reporters at a press conference to accept his Super Bowl LI MVP award that the famous jersey, which experts value at about $500,000, were gone.



'It's unfortunate, because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know. I'll try to track that down,' Brady said. 'Those are pretty special ones to keep. But what can you do? I'll take the ring. That's good enough for me.'



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called on the Texas Rangers to help Houston police investigate about the theft.



'In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case,' Patrick said in a statement on his website.



'I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.'



