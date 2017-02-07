Top 10 Fabrics Market - Used in Building & Connstruction, Automobile, Electricals & Electronics, Medical & Personal Care Sectors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Top 10 fabrics are used in various industrial sectors such as building & construction, automobile, electricals & electronics, medical, and personal care. The top 10 fabrics market has been segmented into various markets such as, antimicrobial textiles, polymer coated fabrics Polytetrafluoroethylene(PTFE) fabrics, and many more.

Antimicrobial textiles are fiber based substrates on which antimicrobial agents are either coated or incorporated, to either kill or inhibit the growth of microorganisms. These are used for applications such as, sportswear, workwear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies, bedding, intimates, and footwear. The antimicrobial textiles market is witnessing high growth owing to increasing end-use applications such as medical textiles and apparel. The growth in the antimicrobial textiles market is also backed by the growing healthcare market and increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene.

Polymer coated fabrics are manufactured from various mixtures and emulsions of different polymers or using individual polymers such as PVC, PU, PP, PE, and nylon among others. Polymer coatings provide various properties to fabrics. Polymer coated fabrics have advantages such as, high resistance to fire, water and abrasion, and are relatively inexpensive when compared to other coated fabrics. Factors such as, the surging demand from the transportation, protective clothing, and industrial applications and increasing safety concerns and stringent government regulations for the provision of safety to workers are expected to augment the growth of the global polymer coated fabrics market.

PTFE fabric commonly known as Teflon, is used in end-use industries such as, construction, chemical, food, packaging, and textile, among others. The PTFE fabric has various notable properties such as, being non-stick, friction-free, self-lubricating, non-flammable, non-brittle, and non-toxic; and is resistant to atmospheric conditions, fungus growth, and chemicals. The rising demand from the construction industry in applications such as, pipe and line fittings, tubes, rods, and for constructing roofs or sheets, and also the rising demand from the medical industry in applications such as, cardiovascular & peripheral vascular grafts, plastic surgery, orthopedics, and dental, among others, are driving the growth of the PTFE fabric market.



Companies Mentioned:

3M Company

Basf Se

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Gentherm Incorporated

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv

Low & Bonar Plc

Saint Gobain S.A.

Teijin Limited

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Non-Woven Fabrics/Textiles Market



5 Technical Textile Market



6 Performance Fabrics Market

7 Coated Fabrics Market

8 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market



9 Protective Fabrics Market

10 Fire Resistant Fabrics Market



11 Ptfe Fabric Market



12 Smart Textiles Market

13 Antimicrobial Textiles Market

14 Company Profiles



