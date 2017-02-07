MPS-III (Sanfilippo Syndrome) - Forecast in 23 Major Markets 2017-2027 - Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis & Pognosis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "MPS-III (Sanfilippo Syndrome) Forecast in 23 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Mucopolysaccharidosis-III, also known as MPS-III or Sanfilippo syndrome, is part of the Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) disorders - a group of rare genetic disorders caused by deficiencies of lysosomal enzymes. These are in-born errors of metabolism, and are autosomal recessive genetic disorders.

There are 4 distinct sub-types of MPS-III (A, B, C & D), with patients ranging from mild to severe in terms of symptoms. Prevalence of the different subtypes varies markedly country to country.

This report is built using data and information sourced from the proprietary patient segmentation database. To generate accurate patient population estimates, the database utilizes a combination of several world class sources that deliver the most up to date information form patient registries, clinical trials and epidemiology studies. All of the sources used to generate the data and analysis have been identified in the report.

This report provides the current prevalent population for MPS-III across 23 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, China, Australia, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Poland, Estonia, Russia, Czech Republic) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for MPS-III disease include:



Hernia

Hearing loss and otitis

Sleep disorders

Neurological and behavioural disorders



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line prevalence for MPS-III

10. Features of MPS-III patients



11. Abbreviations used in the report



12. Patient-Based Offering



13. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



14. References



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cq5ffq/mpsiii

