Squalene Market Forecast (2016-2021): By Type, End-Use Industry & Geography - Large Scale Demand from Pharma and Food & Beverage Industries - Research and Markets

Squalene is a colorless unsaturated aliphatic hydrocarbon with formula C30H50 originally obtained for commercial purposes primarily from shark liver oil (hence its name, as Squalus is a genus of sharks), although plant sources (primarily vegetable oils) are now used as well, including amaranth seed, rice bran, wheat germ, and olives. It is used as an intermediate in the biosynthesis of cholesterol and is used in biochemical research. Increasing applications of squalene into cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry is expected to remain the key growth driver for squalene during the period of study.

Geographically Europe dominated squalene market owing to the large scale demand of squalene into major end-use industries such as pharmaceutical and food & beverages in the region. Europe was followed by Asia-Pacific and North America as second and third largest market for squalene market. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to vast potential that can be realized in the near future. The use of animal-sourced squalene dominates the Asia-Pacific market owing to high investments in the cosmetics end-use industry in China, Japan, and South Korea

Companies Mentioned

Seadragon Marine Oils Limited

Amyris

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Sophim

Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, LDA

Nucelis LLC

Arista Industries Inc.

EKIZ Olive Oil & Soap Inc.

New Zealand Green Health Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Squalene Market, By Type

7. Squalene Market, By End-Use Industry

8. Squalene Market, By Geography

9. Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

