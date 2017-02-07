NEW YORK, 2017-02-07 18:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastMatch, Inc., a financial technology company focusing on foreign exchange trading, announced today that Brian Friedman, President, and Jimmy Hallac, Managing Director, of Leucadia National Corporation, have joined its board of directors. They have replaced former directors Drew Niv and William Ahdout.



FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on both the sell-side and buy-side market segments. FXCM is a passive minority owner of FastMatch. FastMatch operates as a completely independent entity of FXCM with no operational dependencies between two firms.



FastMatch is a financial technology company focusing on foreign exchange trading. FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on both the sell-side and buy-side market segments.



FastMatch operates a highly successful sell-side Electronic Communication Network that strives to offer its customers access to large pools of diversified liquidity at unparalleled speed with complete transparency in the optimal location.



The FastMatch ECN is based on the state-of-the-art technology that gives FastMatch an incredible speed advantage and has the capability of handling thousands of clients simultaneously. Clients include retail brokers, institutions, banks, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms.



AgencyFX is a buy-side focused product, providing a safe, reliable way to trade with institutional and retail FX clients. The institutional and retail liquidity is enhanced with algorithmic trading technology to minimize information leakage, and lower execution costs. AgencyFX allows your desk to demonstrate to investors that your execution is in line with industry best-practice.



