

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways trend throughout Tuesday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Political concerns were largely responsible for today's cautious trade, but mixed corporate financial results and some disappointing economic data also helped to sour the mood among investors.



Investors remain focused on the forthcoming election in Europe and are looking for more clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies with respect to bilateral trade, immigration and foreign affairs. Dutch and German elections are due on March and September, respectively.



Investors are also beginning to get concerned over the political situation in France and the potential for a 'Frexit.' Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is beginning to gain some support in the midst of a financial scandal that has impacted the campaign of Francois Fillon. Le Pen pledged to pull France out of the eurozone and protect it from the effects of globalization. The French presidential vote is due to be held in April.



Greece's economy is set to expand just below 1 percent in the long term and the government could attain the primary fiscal surplus target of around 1.5 percent of GDP, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.



'Growth is projected to accelerate in the next few years, conditional on a full and timely implementation of the authorities' adjustment program, including a rapid elimination of the capital controls introduced in mid-2015,' the Executive Board of the IMF said in an Article IV Consultation report.



'Downside risks to the macroeconomic and fiscal outlook remain significant, related to incomplete or delayed policy implementation.'



'Public debt has reached 179 percent at end-2015, and is unsustainable,' the report added.



The report also revealed a rare split in the 24-member Executive Board as directors were divided over the assessment of Greece's fiscal performance and debt sustainability, and the country's need for further bailout.



'Most Directors agreed that Greece does not require further fiscal consolidation at this time, given the impressive adjustment to date which is expected to bring the medium-term primary fiscal surplus to around 1.5 percent of GDP, while some Directors favored a surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP by 2018,' the report said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.40 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.08 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.25 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.34 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.49 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.20 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.47 percent.



In Frankfurt, Munich Re dropped 0.37 percent after reporting a drop in profit in the last quarter of 2016.



In Paris, BNP Paribas tumbled 4.77 percent after the lender posted lower-than-expected net profit in its fourth quarter after a 127 million euro write-down on its Polish business and restructuring costs.



In London, homebuilder Bellway advanced 2.03 percent after delivering strong first-half results. Rival Barratt Developments rallied percent and Taylor Wimpey added percent.



BP lost 4.08 percent after reporting a drop in its fourth-quarter underlying profit.



Fiat Chrysler finished lower by 2.91 percent in Milan after French investigators referred the probe over emissions test-cheating scandal to prosecutors.



Energy firm Statoil fell 3.07 percent in Oslo after its Q4 loss widened due to impairment charges of $2.3 billion mainly due to reduced long-term price assumptions.



Chipmaker AMS soared 22.39 percent in Zurich after the supplier to Apple and other consumer electronics and automotive products makers said it expects revenue and profits to expand at a fast pace over the next three years.



Nokia advanced 2.50 percent in Helsinki after an upgrade to Equal weight' from 'Overweight' by Morgan Stanley.



Germany's industrial production unexpectedly declined in December at the sharpest pace since 2009 on widespread weakness across sectors. Industrial output fell 3 percent from November, when it grew by a revised 0.5 percent, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



This was the biggest decline since January 2009, when output decreased 6.9 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise for December.



France's trade deficit narrowed in December as exports were boosted by Airbus deliveries that were twice the usual rate, data from the French Customs showed Tuesday. The trade deficit fell to EUR 3.421 billion from EUR 4.37 billion in November. A year ago, the shortfall was EUR 3.612 billion.



The French current account gap narrowed further at the end of the year, data from the Bank of France showed Tuesday. The current account deficit fell to EUR 1.1 billion in December from EUR 2.8 billion in the previous month.



U.K. house prices declined for the first time in five months in January, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday. House prices fell 0.9 percent in January from December, while prices were expected to remain flat. This was the first drop since August and followed December's 1.6 percent increase.



Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.6 percent on year in January, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in December.



Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of December. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $44.3 billion in December from a revised $45.7 billion in November.



Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $45.0 billion from the $45.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX