SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Expect more fun this February at Barona Resort & Casino during the Cash-a-Day Giveaway promotion. The 17 Cash-a-Day daily drawings start on Sunday, February 12 with $15,000 up for grabs every night at 10 p.m. Winners do not need to be present to win cash prizes.

The excitement will be at an all-time high during the Grand Finale Drawing on Tuesday, February 28 when Barona will give away a total of $245,000 to 86 lucky winners at 10:30 p.m. One Club Barona member will win a whopping $100,000 in cash, five players will win $10,000, 10 players will win $5,000, 20 players will win $1,000 and 50 players will win $500.

"February is definitely going to be an exciting month for our Club Barona members," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Combine our $500,000 in Cash-a-Day giveaways with San Diego's loosest slots, more play time and more winners and it really pays to play at Barona."

Classic Barona members will receive one virtual entry per 250 points or equivalent table games play. Gold Club Barona members will receive two entries. Platinum Club Barona members will receive three entries. Diamond Club Barona members will receive four entries. All daily drawing entries automatically roll over into the Grand Finale drawing. Daily drawing winners and grand finale drawing winners will have until midnight on Tuesday, March 14 to claim their prizes. Players do not need to be present to win cash prizes.

