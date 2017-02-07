In recent years, the University City sub-market has grown in population, demand and quality of tenant. Mark Duszak, Director of RRA, stated: "Our team has sold 11 transactions in University City in the last 18 months, totaling north of $88,000,000 in sales. Investors are definitely capitalizing on the growth of this neighborhood."

Chester Hall presented several attractive value-add opportunities. Ken Wellar, Managing Partner at RRA, noted: "The buyer was already well established in this market at the time of sale, and bought the asset to add to their portfolio. They are planning a small-scale renovation to push rents and grow revenue."

University City has an outstanding occupancy rate of 98% to 100%, making it a desirable area for investors. Corey Lonberger, Managing Partner at RRA, said: "Given the limited supply and increased demand for apartments in this market, we have seen an influx of buyers for these buildings from all over the country and even internationally."

