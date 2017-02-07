Technavio's latest market research report on the global aseptic packaging marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on packagingsector says, "Some of the key drivers contributing to the demand for aseptic packaging are the increased preference for packaged and convenience foods among consumers, longer shelf life provided by aseptically packaged products, high disposable income of consumers, rise in the number of corporate employees, and increase in the launch of eco-friendly products."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global aseptic packaging market according to Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts are:

Enhanced production capacity

Growth in demand from dairy sector

Increased demand from emerging markets

Enhanced production capacity

Vendors in the global aseptic packaging market such as Tetra Laval are increasing their production capacity, which already stands at billions per annum. All the major vendors in this market are expected to post a double-digit growth rate in their production capacity during the forecast period. The major reason for this rapid increase in production capacity is the rise in demand for aseptically packaged products such as dairy products and cosmetics. Hence, the enhanced production capacity of vendors is expected to propel the growth of the global aseptic packaging market during the forecast period.

Growth in demand from dairy sector

Aseptic packaging is increasingly being used to package milk and dairy products to increase their shelf life. These products have a low acid content, so they are vulnerable to microorganisms. Techniques like ultra-high temperature processing of milk and dairy products are gaining popularity and driving the growth of the global aseptic packaging market. The process is carried out for 15-20 seconds, and the products are subsequently filled in sterilized containers. APAC was the dominant market for the dairy sector, which accounted for more than 35% of the global dairy market in 2016.

"Increased consumption of milk and dairy products worldwide has led to a rise in adoption of aseptic packaging techniques. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period ensuring that the aseptic packaging process gains popularity," says Sharan

Increased demand from emerging markets

Most of the regions in the world are witnessing increased demand for food and beverage products, especially dairy products. This is primarily because of the economic growth in developing countries such as China and India.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, about 42% of food produced in APAC was wasted in 2014. Such wastage of products leads to financial losses for retailers and manufacturers. To overcome this problem, packaging vendors have come up with aseptic milk packaging, which maintains product quality and increases the shelf life of food and beveragesproducts. Consumer acceptance has also increased as product quality, in terms of flavor and freshness, has been enhanced.

