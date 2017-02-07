Major Shareholder Announcement Regarding Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S

STOCKHOLM, Feb, 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This information is information that Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Danish Securities Trading Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below. The information was submitted for publication at 6.30 p.m. CET, on 7 February 2017.

It is hereby announced that Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (the "Company"), Danish company registration number 33 39 53 61, today has received the following notification pursuant Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act and Section 55, cf. 56 of the Danish Companies Act.

Catella funds managed by Catella Fondförvaltning AB (Swedish company registration number 556533-6210), now possesses in total 1,209,797 shares of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 5.02 percent of the total number of shares and all voting rights in the Company. Accordingly, the funds jointly possesses more than 5 percent of the total share capital and all voting rights in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S.



For further information, please contact:

Anders Antonsson, investor relations

Telephone: +4670999 49 70

E-mail: anders.antonsson@nordicwaterproofing.com

About Nordic Waterproofing

Nordic Waterproofing, in its current form, was established in 2011 by Axcel, by means of a merger of the Swedish and Danish waterproofing subsidiaries of Trelleborg AB's and Lemminkäinen Oy's roof installation businesses. Today, Nordic Waterproofing is one of the leading providers in the waterproofing market in northern Europe. The Company provides high-quality products and solutions for waterproofing in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany. In Finland and in Denmark, through part-owned franchise companies, the Company also provides installation services. The Company markets its products and solutions under nine brands, all with long heritage, most of which are among the most established and well-recognized brands in waterproofing in their respective markets, such as Mataki, Trebolit, Phoenix Tag Materialer, Kerabit, Nortett and SealEco. Nordic Waterproofing is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker NWG.

For more information about Nordic Waterproofing, visit www.nordicwaterproofing.com

