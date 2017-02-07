Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal bentonite marketreport. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global bentonite market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on mergers and acquisition to increase their market share and stay competitive in the global bentonite market. For instance, in March 2015, Wyo-Ben announced the acquisition of Sharewell HDD's Thunderstorm, a product line of mud mixing and cleaning systems.

The global bentonite market is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the growing use in applications like foundry sand. Foundry sand accounted for the largest share, of 34% of the market in 2016. Bentonite clay is used in the manufacture of molding sand and also as mold sealing material in paste form.

"In terms of geography, APAC is the major contributor to the market for bentonite. The demand for bentonite is coming from various end-user industries including iron ore, pet litter, and civil engineering," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead metals and minerals analyst from Technavio.

Technaviochemicals and materialsmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Ashapura Group

Ashapura Group is involved in mining and processing of minerals. The company is the largest bentonite producer in India and among the top five producers globally. It produces various grades of sodium and calcium bentonite. It offers bentonite in various forms including dried and crushed lumps, powder, micronized powder, and granules.

CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALS

CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALS offers various products including talc, calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide, bentonite, and recycled mineral filler. The company offers sodium bentonite (Western Bentonite) mined from the deposits of Wyoming. These are high purity grades of bentonite used in various industrial applications, worldwide.

IMERYS

IMERYS offers mineral-based specialty solutions for industries using advanced technologies. The company transforms minerals to deliver specific functions, such as heat resistance, coverage, conductivity, mechanical strength, and barrier effect. The company produces bentonite for drilling fluidsas viscosities and fluid loss control.

Mineral Technologies

Mineral Technologies is a resource and technology-based company and is involved in developing, processing, and marketing of mineral-based products, specialty minerals, synthetic mineral products, and supporting services and systems. The company specializes in blending various grades of bentonite with minimal binders containing calcium bentonite, sodium bentonite, and sea-coal.

Wyo-Ben

The company is involved in the processing and manufacturing of bentonite clay-based products. The company focuses on providing the highest quality mineral-based solutions. It aims at providing the highest level of service excellence to its customers.

