PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint security by delivering real-time protection powered by machine learning and dynamic behavior analysis, today announced the Deep File Inspection (DFI) engine, a significant new feature to its next-generation endpoint protection platform. The DFI engine identifies and prevents the execution of advanced threats and performs powerful, on-access static analysis to uncover and block file-based malware prior to execution and without any dependence on signatures.

With DFI, SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) becomes the only next-generation endpoint protection offering to seamlessly pair advanced static prevention with dynamic behavior-based detection within a single platform.

Built with the same advanced machine learning technology that drives the company's award-winning behavior-based detection capabilities, the DFI engine earned SentinelOne EPP top scores across several validation test reports from AV Comparatives and AV-TEST, making it the first certified AV replacement for MacOS.

"Legacy antivirus is simply no match for today's sophisticated file-based malware, which proliferates much faster than new signatures can be created," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "With the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform, organizations can not only enhance their ability to block known and unknown malware without the performance drag of exhaustive scans and signature updates, they can dramatically strengthen their overall protection across all vectors of attack while streamlining their endpoint security management.

"Leveraging powerful machine learning technology along with our cutting-edge threat research, we are essentially leapfrogging both legacy AV solutions and prevention-only next-generation endpoint protection competitors in our approach to multi-layer threat protection," said Weingarten.

The DFI engine signatureless static prevention is fully supported on Windows, MacOS and Linux endpoints.

In addition, SentinelOne EPP now integrates with Active Directory, giving IT and security administrators the ability to reuse their existing structure as groups within the SentinelOne management console. SentinelOne's next-generation endpoint protection technology was key in the company's recent placement as the furthest for "completeness of vision" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. This was the second straight year that SentinelOne has been named a Visionary in the Gartner report.

SentinelOne will be exhibiting the DFI engine and its award-winning Enterprise Protection Platform next week, February 13-17, at the RSA Conference in San Francisco. For more information or for a demonstration of the technology, stop by the SentinelOne booth #845.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies detection, prevention and response within a single platform that protects user endpoints and servers across all major threat vectors. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real-time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and the Israel Defense Forces. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

