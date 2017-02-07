BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of David Collum to Senior Managing Director, Wealth Operations & Delivery, Private Wealth Management at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In his current role, David is responsible for operations, service delivery and infrastructure for the wealth management business that services high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, endowments and not-for-profits. Mr. Collum is a member of the leadership team responsible for overall strategy and operational solutions.

Mr. Collum has 26 years of experience in the financial services industry. In the past he served as Division Manager of the Private Wealth Management Personal Custody Division at BNY Wealth Management where he led a team servicing and administering custody assets for clients nationwide. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer for the BNY Wealth Management Tri-State region. David also served on the integration executive committee of the Mellon and Bank of New York Private Wealth merger team. In a previous role, Mr. Collum was the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of New York Private Bank, and prior to that, he held positions as Operations Manager and Senior Custody Officer.

David holds a Bachelor of Arts degree In English Literature/Writing and Business Operations from Fairfield University. He is an active member of the Westfield community where he has coached for many years and has been active in several local charities.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

