Asia-Pacific Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market to Surpass $1.7 Billion by 2022: Increasing Awareness & Affordability of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Seasonal Influenza Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2022 - Growth Driven by Rising Elderly Population, Growing Awareness and Launch of Quadrivalent Therapies" report to their offering.

The seasonal influenza Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $1.71 billion in 2022, growing from $1.24 billion in 2015 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Influenza, often referred to as the flu, is an acute infection caused by one of the three closely related viruses, designated as influenza Type A, B, and C. The infection's rapid onset and potential for high morbidity and mortality, particularly in high-risk patient populations such as the elderly and young children, make prompt and effective treatment with antiviral medication very difficult. For these reasons, prophylactic vaccination is the preferred intervention for seasonal influenza.

In the recent years it was observed that demand for seasonal influenza vaccines have increased due to changed perception of patient population. APAC region is an attractive market for seasonal influenza vaccine manufacturers. Continuous improvements in the formulation of vaccines has occurred over the years, with the market currently transitioning from trivalent to quadrivalent formulations, which offer protection against an additional B strain of the virus.

Traditional egg based manufacturing of seasonal influenza vaccines is being replaced with cell culture vaccines. Cell culture based production of vaccines is expected to reduce the problems associated with the production and use of seasonal influenza vaccines which will further increase the vaccination coverage in the APAC region.

Drivers:



Increasing Awareness and Affordability of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines

Launch of Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines

Growing Elderly Population

Expansion of Cell-Cultured Vaccines



Barriers



Limited Awareness of Influenza's Threat

Unpredictable Vaccine Demand

Influenza Vaccine Safety Concerns

Decentralized Vaccine Policy and Reimbursement System



Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction



3 Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis



5 Clinical Trial Analysis



6 Multi-scenario Forecast



7 Drivers and Barriers



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations



9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zz59z7/seasonal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716