Global Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound) Market - Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Government Initiatives & Support to Drive Growth - Research and Markets

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound) Market and Population Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global breast cancer screening market is anticipated to grow over the forecasting period. The major factors driving the market for breast cancer screening are growing incidence of breast cancer globally, increasing government initiatives and support, rising female geriatric population base, increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer, and technological advancements. However, factors such as controversies related to mammography and socio-cultural barriers are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

United States is the largest market for breast cancer screening. Germany and China are the second and third leading market for breast cancer screening and are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

In terms of breast cancer screening population, the countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany and United Kingdom captures maximum share of the pie. In 2016, these five countries together accounted for over 60% share of the global breast cancer screening population. Brazil, Spain, Italy, France, South Korea and India are the other top contributors to the global breast cancer screening population.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population, Market and Forecast to 2022



3. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population and Forecast to 2022



4. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Market and Forecast to 2022



5. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population Share and Forecast to 2022



6. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Market Share and Forecast to 2022



7. United States



8. Canada



9. United Kingdom

10. Germany



11. France



12. Spain

13. Italy



14. Switzerland

15. Norway



16. Netherlands



17. Czech Republic



18. Denmark



19. Estonia



20. Finland



21. Hungary



22. Iceland



23. Ireland



24. Slovakia



25. Slovenia



26. Israel



27. Japan



28. South Korea



29. China



30. India



31. Singapore



32. Malaysia



33. Thailand



34. Australia



35. New Zealand



36. Brazil



37. Mexico



38. Market Drivers



39. Market Challenges



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lngvtg/global_breast

