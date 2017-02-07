Global Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound) Market - Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Government Initiatives & Support to Drive Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound) Market and Population Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The global breast cancer screening market is anticipated to grow over the forecasting period. The major factors driving the market for breast cancer screening are growing incidence of breast cancer globally, increasing government initiatives and support, rising female geriatric population base, increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer, and technological advancements. However, factors such as controversies related to mammography and socio-cultural barriers are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.
United States is the largest market for breast cancer screening. Germany and China are the second and third leading market for breast cancer screening and are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.
In terms of breast cancer screening population, the countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany and United Kingdom captures maximum share of the pie. In 2016, these five countries together accounted for over 60% share of the global breast cancer screening population. Brazil, Spain, Italy, France, South Korea and India are the other top contributors to the global breast cancer screening population.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population, Market and Forecast to 2022
3. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population and Forecast to 2022
4. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Market and Forecast to 2022
5. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population Share and Forecast to 2022
6. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Market Share and Forecast to 2022
7. United States
8. Canada
9. United Kingdom
10. Germany
11. France
12. Spain
13. Italy
14. Switzerland
15. Norway
16. Netherlands
17. Czech Republic
18. Denmark
19. Estonia
20. Finland
21. Hungary
22. Iceland
23. Ireland
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Israel
27. Japan
28. South Korea
29. China
30. India
31. Singapore
32. Malaysia
33. Thailand
34. Australia
35. New Zealand
36. Brazil
37. Mexico
38. Market Drivers
39. Market Challenges
