Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Global Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound) Market - Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Government Initiatives & Support to Drive Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound) Market and Population Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global breast cancer screening market is anticipated to grow over the forecasting period. The major factors driving the market for breast cancer screening are growing incidence of breast cancer globally, increasing government initiatives and support, rising female geriatric population base, increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer, and technological advancements. However, factors such as controversies related to mammography and socio-cultural barriers are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

United States is the largest market for breast cancer screening. Germany and China are the second and third leading market for breast cancer screening and are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

In terms of breast cancer screening population, the countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany and United Kingdom captures maximum share of the pie. In 2016, these five countries together accounted for over 60% share of the global breast cancer screening population. Brazil, Spain, Italy, France, South Korea and India are the other top contributors to the global breast cancer screening population.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population, Market and Forecast to 2022

3. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population and Forecast to 2022

4. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Market and Forecast to 2022

5. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Population Share and Forecast to 2022

6. Global - Breast Cancer Screening Market Share and Forecast to 2022

7. United States

8. Canada

9. United Kingdom

10. Germany

11. France

12. Spain

13. Italy

14. Switzerland

15. Norway

16. Netherlands

17. Czech Republic

18. Denmark

19. Estonia

20. Finland

21. Hungary

22. Iceland

23. Ireland

24. Slovakia

25. Slovenia

26. Israel

27. Japan

28. South Korea

29. China

30. India

31. Singapore

32. Malaysia

33. Thailand

34. Australia

35. New Zealand

36. Brazil

37. Mexico

38. Market Drivers

39. Market Challenges

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lngvtg/global_breast

