Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends Market (2016-2022): Growing Research & Development Activities Around the Globe - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends Market - Forecast (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Globally, development of efficient and advanced technology, rise in the awareness among people, increasing government initiatives across the globe, growing research and development activities around the globe are the prime growth drivers of the laboratory product purchasing trends market.

In addition, an increase in adoption of laboratory product purchasing trends in emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for the laboratory product purchasing trends market. However, higher cost of the research and development, and increasing market of counterfeit laboratory products are the key restraints for the laboratory product purchasing trends market.

Geographically, North America dominated the laboratory product purchasing trends market, with approximately half of the world's procedures being done in the U.S. because of high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly increasing population, rise in consumer awareness, favourable government policies, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing medical tourism industry in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned

W.L.Gore & Associates Ltd.

& Associates Ltd. Terumo Interventional Systems Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

C.R. Bard Inc.

St. Jude Medical

Cook Medical

Medtronic Inc.

Volcano Corporation

Abbott Vascular

Angioscore Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends Market, By Product

7. Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends Market, By End User

7.5. Clinical Organizations

8. Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends Market, By Geography

9. Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends Entropy

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vq7zf8/laboratory

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716