Sodium Metabisulfite Market - Forecast (2016-2021) - Increasing Demand for Sodium Metabisulphite in a Wide Range of Industrial Applications - Research and Markets

Sodium metabisulphite, also popularly known as Disodium or Sodium pyrosulphite is primarily used as a food additive and reducing agent. Sodium metabisulphite is charecterized by its solubility in water and glycerine makes Sodium metabisulphite an ideal candidate for various industrial applications. Increasing demand for sodium metabisulphite in a wide range of industrial applications is expected to remain key growth driver for the sodium metabisulphite during the period of study.

Geographically North America dominated sodium metabisulfite market owing to larger demand and consumption into food industry in the region. North America was followed by Europe and Asi-Pacific as second and third largest market for sodium metabisulfite market. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, driven by rapid expansion of its industrial based especially major end use industries such as packaged food, paper and pulp, textile, and pharmaceutical industries especially in China and India which are also key growth engines for the global economy.

This report identifies the global sodium metabisulfite market size in for the year 2014-2016, and forecast of the same for year 2021. It also highlights the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, and other key aspects with respect to global sodium metabisulfite market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Sodium Metabisulfite Market, By Grade

7. Sodium Metabisulfite Market, By End-Use Industry

8. Sodium Metabisulfite Market, By Geography

9. Sodium Metabisulfite Market - Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Prism Sulphur

The Dow Chemical Company

Solvay

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Ultramarines India (P) Ltd.

(P) Ltd. Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd.

