Sodium Thiosulphate Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2016-2021) - Increasing Spending on Medical & Healthcare in Developing Nations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sodium Thiosulphate Market - Forecast (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Sodium thiosulfate (Na2S2O3), also called as sodium thiosulphate, is colorless crystalline inorganic compound. Sodium thiosulfate is an efflorescent (readily loses water) crystalline substance which dissolves easily in water. On an industrial scale, sodium thiosulfate is produced chiefly from liquid waste products of sodium sulfide or sulfur dye manufacture and is used in wide range of industrial applications such as iodometry, photographic processing, medical applications and gold extraction.

Globally growing end-use industries and increasing spending on medical and healthcare in developing nations is expected to be the key growth drivers for the sodium thiosulfate during the period of study.

Geographically Asia-Pacific dominated sodium thiosulphate market owing to the large scale demand of sodium thiosulphate into its large industrial base which includes big end-use industry players with their manufacturing base in the region. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe as second and third largest market for sodium thiosulphate market. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly developing industrial base, increasing concentration of the major end-use industries in the region and government initiatives in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned

Flexsys

ARKEMA

EVONIK

Phillips Petroleum

Prism Sulphur

Tianjin Ruister International

Shanxi Xinchengshun chemical

Changsha weichuang chemical

weichuang chemical Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry

Alashan Lixin Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

MEISHAN KINGLY CHEMICAL

Trustin Chemical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Sodium Thiosulphate Market, By End-Use Industry

7. Sodium Thiosulphate Market, By Geography

8. Sodium Thiosulphate Market - Market Entropy

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2l8drr/sodium

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716