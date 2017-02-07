Sodium Thiosulphate Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2016-2021) - Increasing Spending on Medical & Healthcare in Developing Nations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Sodium thiosulfate (Na2S2O3), also called as sodium thiosulphate, is colorless crystalline inorganic compound. Sodium thiosulfate is an efflorescent (readily loses water) crystalline substance which dissolves easily in water. On an industrial scale, sodium thiosulfate is produced chiefly from liquid waste products of sodium sulfide or sulfur dye manufacture and is used in wide range of industrial applications such as iodometry, photographic processing, medical applications and gold extraction.
Globally growing end-use industries and increasing spending on medical and healthcare in developing nations is expected to be the key growth drivers for the sodium thiosulfate during the period of study.
Geographically Asia-Pacific dominated sodium thiosulphate market owing to the large scale demand of sodium thiosulphate into its large industrial base which includes big end-use industry players with their manufacturing base in the region. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe as second and third largest market for sodium thiosulphate market. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly developing industrial base, increasing concentration of the major end-use industries in the region and government initiatives in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.
