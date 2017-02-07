Technavio's latest market research report on the global marketing cloud platform marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amit Sharma, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on enterprise applicationsector, says, "The marketing cloud platform acts as a pillar for marketing operations and helps organizations streamline their daily operations, such as the implementation of plans, budgets, and project tracking. Organizations have begun implementing marketing automationsolutions to improve the efficiency of daily marketing operations that were previously carried out through spreadsheets."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global marketing cloud platformmarket according to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Increased adoption of analytics in marketing cloud platform

Emergence of mobile marketing platform

Emergence of location-based marketing

Increased adoption of analytics in marketing cloud platform

The use of analytics for the marketing cloud platform aids data-driven marketing practices by combining actionable analytics, audience segmentation, and sharing of key business information. Marketers can measure and manage online and offline activities of the customers. This helps them improve the performance of their marketing activities. Analytical solutions, such as cloud-based content analytics and asset tracking solutions, help organizations manage large volumes of data from mobile applications and smart connected devices.

Emergence of mobile marketing platform

The growing adoption of mobile devices and smartphones and the rise in popularity of mobile applications have given rise to mobile marketing. The integration of mobility in marketing platforms has enabled companies to create and deliver highly personalized messages that take the customer's location into consideration. The mobile marketing platform enables engaging with SMS marketing, push notifications, and group messaging. It also delivers alerts against fraudulent activities, shipping confirmations, and location-based offers to stay in touch with the customers.

Salesforce.com offers a mobile marketing platform that has the capability of SMS marketing with multimedia messaging. The platform offers mobile campaigns with custom templates and helps in setting up mobile marketing automation, such as mobile tickets, alerts, coupons, and surveys. Organizations can send personalized messages based on the location, demographics, and individual customer preferences through SMS marketing.

Emergence of location-based marketing

Location-based marketing involves the gathering of information about the location of customers and the utilization of this data to market products and services effectively. It uses GPS technology to locate the customers and delivers multimedia content to potential customers based in the targeted locations. Location-based marketing helps customers search and identify nearby businesses and best deals.

"The marketing cloud platform uses historical and reference data from the CRM and ERP software of organizations, as well as other real-time data feeds, such as websites, social media, and mobile applications, to create unique and personalized content for customers. This personalized marketing method helps companies earn more customer loyalty and create brand awareness," says Amit.

