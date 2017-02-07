Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal blow molded plastic bottles marketreport. This market research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global blow molded plastic bottles market from 2017-2021.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the global blow molded plastic bottles market is highly competitive due to the presence of vendors offering several variants of blow molded plastic bottles. The competitive environment in this market will intensify in the future, with an increase in product extensions, innovations in technology, and more mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in this market are Alpha Packaging, APEX Plastics, Plastipak Holdings, Sidel, and Silgan Holdings.

The key customers of blow molded plastic bottles products are distributed across verticals such as beverage, household products, personal care, healthcare, and consumer goods. The performance of vendors in these markets is affected by changing consumer spending patterns, consumer tastes and living standards, demographic trends, and regional, national, and local economic conditions.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch, "It is imperative for vendors in the market to distinguish their products through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment. For instance, the RPC Group and Silgan Holdings have made several product launches across the world, with the RPC Group focusing primarily on sectors like food, beverage, and cosmetics."

Technavio transportation and logisticsmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Alpha Packaging

Alpha Packaging manufactures bottles and jars made from HDPE, PET, PP, and polylactic acid. The company provides several standard colors for both PET and HDPE packaging and specializes in injection blow molding, extrusion blow molding, and injection stretch blow molding. The company serves nutritional, pharmaceutical, consumer chemicals, personal care, and food and beverage markets.

APEX Plastics

APEX Plastics produces a range of blow molded bottles, containers, and specialty parts in several sizes that can hold content ranging from 2 to 128 ounces. The company also specializes in proprietary and custom blow molded bottles, containers, and shapes. In March 2016, the company purchased and installed a new extrusion blow molding machine in its facility in Missouri, US.

Plastipak Holdings

Plastipak Holdings has expertise in designing and producing rigid plastic containers for food, personal care, beverage, and other industries. The company produces several beverage containers like single-serve bottles, multi-galleon containers, and customized soft drink containers. This company also creates packaging solutions for tea, juices, sports drinks, CSDs, water (sparkling or non-sparkling), and others.

Sidel

Sidel provides equipment for blowing machines, labeling machines, filling machines, blowing-filling-capping system, complete lines, and end-of-line solutions. In May 2016, the company collaborated with Brazilian oil producer Algar Agro, to produce the lightest 900 ml PET bottle for edible oil industry with a reduction in weight by 22%.

Silgan Holdings

The company offers rigid packaging for shelf-stable foods and other consumer goods products worldwide. Some of the major customers of the company are the Andros Group, Bayer, Berlin Packaging, Campbell Soup, ConAgra Foods, Del Monte, and Dean Foods. The company's subsidiary named Silgan Plastics produces and supplies a range of innovative packaging solutions for healthcare, foods and beverages, personal care, industrial chemicals and household markets.

