Technavio market research analysts forecast the global cloud-based English language learning marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005694/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cloud-based English language learning market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cloud-based English language learning marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists corporate and academic as the two major end-user segments, of which the corporate segment accounted for over 57% of the market share in 2016.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56336

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio educationresearch analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global cloud-based English language learning market:

Cloud platform as a horizontal support

Administrative benefits

Rise in use of mobile devices

Cloud platform as a horizontal support

There has been a surge in the adoption of cloud-based English language learning among institutions and corporates. The transition can be attributed to the availability of various software solutions critical to either creating language learning courses or delivering them. For instance, there are cloud-based content authoring tool providers that assist in creating and designing content for English language learning.

Similarly, monitoring or management tools such as learning management system (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) are also available in the cloud space. As a result, users are freed from the hassle of shifting toward cloud platform as there can be operational and compatibility issues. The users need not worry about managing separate software solutions on-premise and on the cloud to run English language learning classes.

"Organizations and institutions can build an entire ecosystem of English language learning on the cloud platform itself. This factor is adding momentum to the acceptability of the cloud-based English language learning, eventually leading to the market growth," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technologyresearch.

Administrative benefits

Institutions no longer need to invest in maintenance and support services for infrastructure to provide quality education. Cloud-based services simplify infrastructure issues related to English language learning, either internally or on the web, thus allowing institutions to focus on the teaching process.

In this model, the maintenance and operation cost, infrastructure cost, updates, and associated risks are handled by third-party service providers rather than end-users. This helps in the reduction of the overall cost of ownership for institution-wide English language learning programs.

Rise in use of mobile devices

Traditionally, mobile devices were used only for voice-based applications, but with time, their use for non-voice-based applications has also increased. These devices enable learners to install mobile learning applications for both the corporate and education sectors. Through these applications, learners can access content, participate in assessments, and learn about courses such as English language learning. Online language learning through cloud platforms has brought portability and flexibility in terms of accessing content from anywhere and anytime.

"Hence, any learner equipped with a computing device and Internet connection can avail language learning services and courses. The situation is complemented with the rise in the adoption of mobile devices in workspace and campuses," says Jhansi.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2017-2021

Global Online Language Learning Market 2016-2020

Global Soft Skills Training Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like K12 and higher education and school and college essentials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005694/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com