Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received assays for the first phase of four holes (578 metres), of a 5,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Maude Lake Gold Property, located on the Pipestone fault within the Timmins - Matheson gold corridor.

Results of the drilling are as follows;

Hole From(m) To(m) Core Length (m)* Gold(g/t) RJK17-01 74.4 77.7 3.30 2.10

119.9 121.8 1.9 11.82 Including

119.9 120.4 0.5 36.84 and 121.25 121.8 0.55 5.95 RJK17-02 98.5 101.0 2.5 9.05 Including 98.5 99.4 0.9 5.88 and 99.4 100.3 0.9 17.42 RJK17-04 89.0 103.0 14.0 5.37 Including 89.0 90.0 1.0 12.49 and 98.0 103.0 5.0 9.86

*Interval along the hole. True width unknown.

RJK17-03 was drilled to test adjacent stratigraphy and contained no significant values.

The initial drilling program was successful in further defining the "5 Zone" with its host stratigraphy. Additional drilling within the "5 Zone" is required to confirm the historical resource base and to upgrade the "5 zone" into a 43-101 resource estimate.

Last fall, RJK implemented a dedicated program of data compilation to all historic work at Maude and brought that work into a modern UTM grid coordinate system and a comprehensive digital data-base using GEMCOM modeling software. Current and future work can now be added to this data-base to determine coordinates for drilling locations, resource estimates and determine the viability of the stripped open pit.

Glenn Kasner, President of RJK Explorations Ltd., commented that, "Management is very encouraged by this first phase of drilling at Maude. It demonstrates the high-grade nature of the "5 Zone" and I believe with additional drilling, the historic resource estimate can be confirmed and brought up to current standards for resource reporting. But, I believe the real potential lies with down-plunge drilling below the 300 metres level where historic drilling has returned such intersections as 19.54 g/t gold over 8.08 metres at the 375m level and 12.34 g/t gold over 2.53 metres at the 475m level."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

RJK Explorations Ltd. has incorporated a rigorous QA/QC program for all its drill core handling and sampling procedures. A chain of custody is maintained for the drill core from the drill to core shack to assay lab. The samples are marked and the core is sawn with attention to the same half of the sawn core always placed in the sample bag. Certified standards, blanks and reject duplicate are placed in within every sample batch. A batch consists of a specific number of samples dependant on the tray size of the lab performing the analysis. The standard and duplicate are inserted randomly within the sample batch while the blank is inserted immediately after a sample that may be anomalous. The blank material is sawn core from a unit that appears un-mineralized with gold in order to be able to test the crushing/pulverizing cleaning process.

About RJK Explorations Ltd:

RJK is a junior resource and development Company currently holding three projects within its portfolio, including its flag ship, 100% owned Maude Lake Gold Property. The Company currently has approximately 14.9 million shares outstanding.

William MacRae, M. Sc. P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has supervised, reviewed the preparation and approved the disclosure in the news release.

