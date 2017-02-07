Technavio market research analysts forecast the global medical education marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global medical educationmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists graduate programs, certifications and trainings, and post-graduate programs as the three major segments based on types of courses offered by universities.

Technavio education analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global medical education market:

Rise in allied healthcare professionals

Online learning technologies

Developments in emerging markets

Rise in allied healthcare professionals

The global economy is facing issues of aging population and as WHO quoted, by 2050, over 2 billion people will be over 60 years of age. Nations such as Japan, Italy, Greece, and Singapore already have a substantial chunk of the population above 65 years of age. In the wake of an aging population, there is a stark need for allied healthcare professionals, especially specialist healthcare workers such as nurses and physiotherapists.

Allied healthcare is a part of the healthcare industry that is associated with the diagnosis and prevention of disorders and diseases, rehabilitation, direct patient care, health systems management, and nutrition and dietary services.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education research, "It has been observed that some of the fastest growing professions of allied healthcare are medical assistants, cardiovascular technicians and technologists, diagnostic medical sonographers, physician assistants, and athletic trainers. Consequently, there is a significant scope for the training and education of students, which augurs well for the growth of the medical education market vehemently."

Online learning technologies

Medical professionals are increasingly imparting education through online methodologies, largely replacing traditional physical classrooms. Universities and healthcare organizations are providing online medical education courses. Online methods such as flipped classrooms and blended learning offer myriad benefits to both students and teachers. These benefits vary from access features to course materials, online assessment facilities. It also has varied synchronous as well as asynchronous communication means such as webcasts and video conferencing.

"Online learning technologies are becoming largely popular in emerging nations such as Kenya and China wherein most students do not have access to qualified teachers," says Jhansi.

Developments in emerging markets

There have been large-scale developments in emerging nations such as China, India, and Japan in terms of healthcare facilities and medical education. Various NGOs and international agencies along with private sector companies are offering students and healthcare professionals with opportunities and sources to enhance their knowledge while giving a hands-on experience. HAIVN, an NGO affiliated with the Harvard Medical School, offers a platform through which HIV specialists in Vietnamese hospitals can connect and get trained on specific areas with community health workers, via video conferencing

