Big Data Market to Reach $81 Billion by 2022: Streaming IoT Data & Analytics Will be Worth $1.8B - Research and Markets

The management of unstructured data (e.g. Big Data), the leveraging of analytics tools to derive value, and the integration between Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise operational technology are key focus areas for large companies across virtually every industry vertical. However, Big Data and Analytics tools are not limited to large companies as products and services are emerging that are democratizing data for smaller companies.



A new data economy is developing in which the data associated with corporate products and services becomes almost as value as the company offerings themselves. New models are emerging to reduce friction across the value chain including enhanced Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) offerings. BDaaS is anticipated to make cross-industry, cross-company, and even cross-competitor data exchange a reality that adds value across the ecosystem with minimized security and privacy concerns.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2017 to 2022.



Overall global Big Data Market will reach $81 billion with a CAGR of 17.6%;

with a CAGR of 17.6%; Global Big Data revenue for Professional Services will reach $21 billion by 2022;

by 2022; Global Big Data revenue for Streaming IoT Data and Analytics will reach $1.8B by 2022;

by 2022; Open development tools and communities are driving innovation in key areas such as Cloud and IoT.

Detailed forecasts 2017 - 2022

Learn about Big Data technologies

Identify leading market segments

Identify key players and strategies

Understand market drivers and barriers

Identify opportunities in IoT data analytics

Understand the business case for Big Data

Understand regulatory issues and initiatives

1010Data

APTEAN

Accenture

Actian Corporation

Amazon

Apache Software Foundation

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bosch Software innovations: Bosch IoT Suite

CRAY Inc.

Capgemini

Cisco Systems

Cloudera

Computer Science Corporation

DataDirect Network

Dell

Deloitte

EMC

Facebook

Fujitsu

General Electric

GoodData Corporation

Google

Guavus

HP

Hitachi Data Systems

(35+ Others)



1 Background



2 Executive Summary



3 Big Data Technology and Business Case



4 Key Sectors for Big Data



5 The Big Data Value Chain



6 Big Data Analytics



7 Standardization and Regulatory Initiatives



8 Global Markets and Forecasts for Big Data



9 Key Players in the Big Data Market



10 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Dat

