IoT Device Semiconductors and Operating Systems (2017-2022): Platforms, Solutions & Shipment Forecasts - Research and Markets

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Device Semiconductors and Operating Systems: IoT Chipsets and RTOS 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Due to many factors, chipsets designed for IoT systems have unique requirements including the need for optimal energy efficiency. The network effect is clearly evident as the impact of increasingly interconnected IoT systems will cause acceleration in overall demand for chipsets due to the interdependency of platforms, gateways, and devices.

A Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) is an OS that manages hardware resources, hosts applications, and processes data on real-time basis. RTOS is a critical component to build comprehensive embedded systems for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for both consumer and industrial IoT (IIoT). Embedded RTOS is a key consideration to build mission critical, reliable IIoT applications across various industry verticals including industrial equipment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, government solutions, and more.

This research evaluates the chipset marketplace, analyzes the unique needs of IoT chipsets, and provides a market outlook and forecasts for IoT chipsets by industry vertical, region, and globally through 2022. This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the RTOS embedded IoT system market.

Target Audience:

IoT service providers

Semiconductor companies

Operating system providers

Wireless network operators

Wireless device manufacturers



Companies Mentioned:



AMD

Arduino

ARM Holdings PLC.

Atmel Corporation

Contiki

Cypress Semiconductor

Electric Imp

Express Logic

Freescale Semiconductor (NXP Semiconductors)

Google

Green Hill

Huawei

Intel

Linux

Lynx Software Technologies

Marvell Technology Group

MediaTek Inc.

Micrium

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nucleus

(10+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 RTOS Value Chain, Architecture, and Software Ecosystem



3 Embedded RTOS IOT Market and Forecasts



4 Embedded RTOS Shipment Forecasts



5 RTOS Platforms and Solutions



6 RTOS Software and Component Vendor Analysis



7 Conclusions and Recommendations



