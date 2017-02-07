Top 10 Automotive Technologies to Reach $139.02 Billion By 2021 - HUD, Biometric Vehicle Access, 3D Printing & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The top 10 automotive technologies are projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.35%, to reach a market size of USD 139.02 Billion by 2021. The report covers detail analysis of top automotive technology in terms of value and volume. On board internet services is growing at a highest CAGR whereas vehicle intelligence market capture highest market share. The report also covers technologies such as HUD, biometric vehicle access, 3D printing in automotive vehicle intelligence and so on.



On board internet services market is largest market as compared to other automotive technologies. The automotive on board internet services market is driven by increasing concerns regarding safety and security, government regulations. The use of biometrics in the automotive industry is still at a very nascent stage. Automotive component manufacturers as well as automotive companies are looking at alternate means of providing safer and a more secure access to automobiles.



Remote vehicle diagnostic solutions provide proactive alerts regarding the health status of the vehicle. They also suggest a suitable remedy for the detected faults. North America is a major market for remote vehicle diagnostics whereas Asia-Pacific accounts for highest CAGR.



The report also covers automotive blind spot detection systems and night vision system which are capable of communicating with the vehicle's internal as well as external environment. Many OEMs are working towards creating automotive blind spot detection systems; they have undertaken various initiatives and the governments have promoted the adoption of these systems in vehicles



