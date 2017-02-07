Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market (2016-2021) - Globally Increasing Population with Testosterone Deficiency - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market: By Therapies (Injections, Pallets, Gels, Patches) & By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)-Forecast (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), also known as Androgen replacement therapy (ART), is a class of hormone replacement therapy in which androgens, often testosterone, are replaced to treat conditions in which the testes do not produce enough testosterone due to absence, injury, or disease. Testosterone deficiency amongst men above the age of 30 years is becoming a common problem nowadays due to life style changes and is characterized by fewer erections, fatigue, thinning skin, declining muscle mass and strength, more body fat.

Globally increasing population with testosterone deficiency is expected to remain key growth driver during the period of study. However, side effects of the testosterone replacement therapies are expected to be a key challenge for the industry players during the same time.

Geographically, North America dominates the testosterone replacement therapy market driven by best in class infrastructure, easy access to healthcare, higher awareness about the disease amongst citizens as well as practitioners, and higher spending by the citizens towards healthcare expenditure. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest markets for testosterone replacement therapy market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly developing medical infrastructure, increasing medical tourism, increased spending, and increasing awareness amongst population in developing nations such as China and India in this region.



Companies Mentioned:



Acrux Limited

Actavis Inc.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Columbia Laboratories Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ProStrakan Group Plc.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape



4. Market Forces



5. Strategic Analysis



6. Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, By Therapies



7. Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, By Geography



8. Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Entropy



9. Company Profiles



10. Appendix



