Eye Tracking Market (2016-2021): Increasing Focus on Neuromarketing & Market Research - Research and Markets

Eye tracking on a technology front can be defined as a sensor technology that enables a device to know exactly where your eyes are focused. It determines your presence, attention, focus, drowsiness, consciousness or other mental states. Globally increasing focus on neuromarketing & market research is expected to remain key growth driver for the eye tracking market during the period of study.

Geographically North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall eye tracking market in 2016 due to higher usage of technologies in various practices. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for eye tracking. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe, because of the extensive R&D carried out by various players in this region that benefits manufacturers in product development. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of technological advancement, healthcare, marketing, and so on. These are the major driving forces of eye tracking market in Asia-Pacific.

This report identifies the global eye tracking market size in for the year 2014-2016, and forecast of the same for year 2021. It also highlights the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, and other key aspects with respect to global eye tracking market.

Tobii AB

Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH

Eyetracking, Inc

LC Technologies

The Eyetribe

Mira Metrix, Inc

Smart Eye AB.

Imotions

Eyetech Digital Systems, Inc.

1. Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces



5. Strategic Analysis



6. Eye Tracking Market, By Type



7. Eye Tracking Market, By Application



8. Eye Tracking Market, By Industry



9. Eye Tracking Market, By Geography



10. Eye Tracking - Market Entropy



11. Company Profiles



