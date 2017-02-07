

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to nudge higher Tuesday, hitting new 3-month highs as the outlook for the next Federal Reserve rate hike remained murky.



Conflicting comments from Fed officials highlighted the debate between FOMC members who will decide on monetary policy again in March.



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker that March 'is on the table' for an interest rate increase if job market momentum holds up.



'We saw some very good jobs numbers last week, continued good news around GDP and GDP growth, and continued signs that the labor market is strengthening,' Harker said in San Diego.



On the other hand, Fed's Neel Kashkari says accommodative policy is more appropriate.



'If we are to err, it is better to err on the side of being more accommodative than being more restrictive,' Kashkari wrote on his website. 'We are still coming up somewhat short on our inflation mandate, and we may not have yet reached maximum employment.'



April gold settled at $1,236.10/oz, up $4, or 0.3%, the highest since November.



