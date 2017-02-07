

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran's Supreme Leader lashed out at President Donald Trump in a rare public speech on Tuesday, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arguing that the new president has exposed the 'real face of the United States.'



Speaking to Iranian Air Force officers, Khamenei accused Trump of confirming Iran's claims of political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the U.S.



The speech by Khamenei was seen as a response to Trump's immigration ban as well as the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran in retaliation for a recent ballistic missile test.



Khamenei said Iranians will show what kind of stance the nation takes when threatened with a demonstration on Friday, when Iran celebrates the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Last week, Trump accused Iran of 'playing with fire' and noted the Islamic Republic has been formally put 'on notice.'



Trump also indicated he would not be as kind to Iran as his predecessor, although Khamenei was also critical of former President Barack Obama in his remarks.



Khamenei blamed Obama for the creation of the terrorist group ISIS, ongoing wars in Iraq and Syria and imposing sanctions intended to paralyze Iran.



'Of course, he did not achieve what he desired,' Khamenei said. 'No enemy can ever paralyze the Iranian nation.'



