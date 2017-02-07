

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., took another step toward becoming the next Attorney General on Tuesday, as his nomination cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate.



The Senate voted 52 to 47 in favor of limiting debate on Sessions' nomination as the nation's chief law enforcement officer, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.



Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the motion, while Sessions cast his vote as 'present.'



The vote in favor of the cloture motion sets up a final vote on Wednesday, with Sessions likely to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.



Democrats have raised concerns about Sessions' level of independence from President Donald Trump as well as his record on issues such as immigration, civil rights, women's health, and voting rights.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had some harsh words for his colleague ahead of the vote, calling Sessions the 'most anti-immigrant member' of the Senate.



Schumer argued having an independent Attorney General is critical because the Trump administration has shown 'little regard for an independent judiciary and even for the Constitution itself.'



'That is probably the most important quality of this new attorney general, and I have to say as much as I agree with Jeff Sessions on an issue like trade, he's the wrong, wrong, wrong choice for attorney general,' Schumer said.



He added, 'He would be wrong at any time because of his record on immigration, civil rights and voting rights, but particularly wrong now because we need someone who has some degree of independence from the President.'



Meanwhile, GOP Senators stood by their fellow Republican, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., describing Sessions as a man of his word who believes in the rule of law.



'We can expect that Senator Sessions, in his new role, will continue fighting to protect the rights and freedoms of all Americans as he also defends the safety and security of our nation,' McConnell said.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX